Elrond Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $822,070.00 worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond's total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond's official website is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Dcoin, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

