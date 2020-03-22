ELTCOIN Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $9,618.47 and $1,096.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.02737957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00191917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech.

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

