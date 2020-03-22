Elysian Price Tops $0.0004 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Liquid, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Elysian has a market cap of $34,902.93 and approximately $247,554.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

