Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,222 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Emcor Group worth $99,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Emcor Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $49.62 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

