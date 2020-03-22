Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0512 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and xBTCe. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $8,482.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00061330 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,363,125 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, xBTCe, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.