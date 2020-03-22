Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 3.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.48% of Emerson Electric worth $225,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,146,000 after buying an additional 563,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,958,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,850,000 after buying an additional 84,853 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,221,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,446,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

