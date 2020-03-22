EncrypGen (DNA) Reaches Market Cap of $541,180.81

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. In the last week, EncrypGen has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. EncrypGen has a market cap of $541,180.81 and $14.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. EncrypGen’s official website is www.encrypgen.com. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

