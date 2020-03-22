Endor Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.51 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.01060264 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00041202 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,227,716 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Coinall, Coinsuper, Upbit, DEx.top and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.