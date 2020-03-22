Engine Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 172,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 2.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.22% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 423,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after buying an additional 208,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.23.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

