Engine Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Qiagen accounts for 2.4% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Qiagen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qiagen by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 193,742 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qiagen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 339,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,629,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

QGEN stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -182.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.