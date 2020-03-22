Engine Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 441,818 Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV)

Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRXV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Baudax Bio comprises 1.2% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98.

Baudax Bio Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc develops and markets products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Baudax Bio, Inc operates independently of Recro Pharma, Inc as of November 21, 2019.

