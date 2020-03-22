Engine Capital Management LP Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Engine Capital Management LP reduced its position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Tutor Perini comprises about 0.9% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Tutor Perini worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 12,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. Tutor Perini Corp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $388.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

