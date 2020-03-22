Engine Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,876 shares during the period. Spark Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 46.40% of Spark Networks worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOV. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 386.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,479,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the third quarter worth $145,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.24 on Friday. Spark Networks SE has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

