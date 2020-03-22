Engine Capital Management LP Invests $1.79 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 286,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt comprises 0.7% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $287.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $8.32.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

