Engine Capital Management LP Invests $4.04 Million in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Medifast comprises approximately 1.6% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of Medifast at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. Medifast Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $159.41.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

