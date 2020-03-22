Engine Capital Management LP Makes New $20.11 Million Investment in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,114,000. PDL BioPharma comprises about 7.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 5.43% of PDL BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PDL BioPharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDLI. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. PDL BioPharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of ($5.80) million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for PDL BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.