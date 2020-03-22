Engine Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,983,934 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,983,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for about 3.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned 7.25% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 401,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 964.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 384,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 355,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

