Engine Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)

Engine Capital Management LP lessened its position in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666,760 shares during the period. Hill International comprises 6.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Engine Capital Management LP owned about 9.89% of Hill International worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 94,751 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,649,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 793,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 453,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 100.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

HIL opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. Hill International Inc has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

