Engine Capital Management LP Sells 377,052 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Engine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377,052 shares during the period. Everi comprises approximately 0.8% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Everi worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Everi by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRI. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. Everi Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

