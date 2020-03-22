EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. EnLink Midstream also reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

