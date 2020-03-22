Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,611 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

