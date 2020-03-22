Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,612 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,810,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 224,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,427 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 846,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $166.50.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

