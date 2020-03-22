Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,278 SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

NYSEARCA XPH opened at $32.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

