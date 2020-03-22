Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,979 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 124.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 69,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 97,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 21,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

NYSE NXRT opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

In related news, President James D. Dondero purchased 73,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,739,057.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 149,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,003.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Goetz purchased 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.