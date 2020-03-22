Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Olin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,776 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

