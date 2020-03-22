Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Masonite International worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,577,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Masonite International by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Masonite International by 298.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

