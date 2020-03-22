Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares valued at $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

