Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of istar worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of istar by 31.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in istar by 846.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in istar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in istar by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of istar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE STAR opened at $7.18 on Friday. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $128.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. istar’s payout ratio is 10.72%.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

