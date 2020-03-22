Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 3,377.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.