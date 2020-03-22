Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

XMMO stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

