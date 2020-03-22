Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,126 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 347,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,017 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

