Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,919 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 637.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

