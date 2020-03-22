Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,667.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

HPP stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $38.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

