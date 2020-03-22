Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,208 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 31,028.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after buying an additional 1,998,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after buying an additional 171,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBS opened at $6.61 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBS. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

