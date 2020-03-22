Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,768 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,768 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 849,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

