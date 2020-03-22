Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,329 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,086,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,403,000 after buying an additional 295,249 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,302,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortis by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,164,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 203,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Fortis Inc has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

