Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,111 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.