Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,891 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,068 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.75.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

