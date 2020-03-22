Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,730 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 7,321.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $34.67.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

