eosDAC Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and approximately $4,963.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bibox and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

EOSDAC is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bibox, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

