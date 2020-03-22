Equal Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Equal has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $135,522.13 and $34.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02703292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00191599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00041224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX, DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

