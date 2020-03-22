Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,632,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 165,153 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NYSE EQH opened at $10.63 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane acquired 4,350 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson acquired 14,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

