Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom purchased 6,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. In the last three months, insiders have bought 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

EQH stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. 7,462,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,926. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

