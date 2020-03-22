Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 22nd (ANZBY, AQST, BA, BTE, CNQ, COTY, CRWD, DRNA, GDDY, HON)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, March 22nd:

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get ANZ alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.