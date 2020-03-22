ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 41,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after buying an additional 145,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESE traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,802. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.78.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

