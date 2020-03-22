Espers (ESP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Espers has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a market cap of $205,827.07 and approximately $6.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.01061184 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00040975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00187484 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007831 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00094185 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Espers

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.