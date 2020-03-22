Espers (ESP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Espers has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $268,177.40 and $7.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

