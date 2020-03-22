Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. MKM Partners raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Essent Group stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $55.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

