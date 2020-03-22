Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $122,274.80 and $3,212.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

