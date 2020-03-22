Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.91 Million

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report sales of $41.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.84 million to $43.91 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $178.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.92 million to $193.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.01 million, with estimates ranging from $157.43 million to $235.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

